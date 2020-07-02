Stratis (STRAT) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004720 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stratis has a total market cap of $43.52 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000597 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,859,964 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Coinrail, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.