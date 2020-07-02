Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and $2.12 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.71 or 0.04879897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

