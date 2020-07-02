Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and $4.43 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.02517742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 643,129,720 coins and its circulating supply is 271,567,347 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

