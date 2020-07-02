Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.61 million and $3.90 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.02506470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 643,157,338 coins and its circulating supply is 271,485,246 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.