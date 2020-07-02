Suretly Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $69,338.25 and approximately $1,688.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.88 or 0.04905029 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

