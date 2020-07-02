Susan L. Decker Sells 1,155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $261.67 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,126.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

