Susan L. Decker Sells 1,155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $261.67 and a 52-week high of $325.26.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,126.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.