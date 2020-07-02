Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will post $127.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the highest is $129.80 million. Switch posted sales of $111.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $516.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.40 million to $521.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $574.74 million, with estimates ranging from $558.60 million to $588.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.82. 2,470,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.05 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,825,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,670 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

