Symrise (ETR:SY1) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.85

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €103.85 ($116.69) and last traded at €102.80 ($115.51), with a volume of 252571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €103.50 ($116.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

