Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

