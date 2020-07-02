TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Down 7.8%

TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

