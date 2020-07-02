Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TMPS) was down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 9,462 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS)

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.