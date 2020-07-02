TenX Trading Down 5.9% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, TenX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.04891780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,478,225 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.