Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $79.81 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 996,480,802 coins and its circulating supply is 384,829,786 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

