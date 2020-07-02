Terracom (ASX:TER) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) shot up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), 2,195,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,311% from the average session volume of 155,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $90.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.25.

Get Terracom alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Ransley bought 3,000,000 shares of Terracom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$495,000.00 ($339,041.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,725,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,216.

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Terracom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terracom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.