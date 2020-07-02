Tether One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.31 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kryptono, B2BX and TOPBTC. Tether has a market cap of $9.20 billion and approximately $20.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kraken, DragonEX, Kryptono, LBank, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Trade By Trade, CoinEx, Gate.io, EXX, UEX, BigONE, Bibox, OOOBTC, Upbit, Coinut, IDAX, MBAex, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, TDAX, DigiFinex, Exmo, CoinBene, Liqui, Poloniex, IDCM, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, FCoin, BTC-Alpha, BtcTurk, BitMart, Bittrex, Cobinhood, B2BX, Huobi, BitForex, ChaoEX, C2CX, QBTC, TOPBTC and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

