THETA Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $194.92 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Binance, DDEX and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.04912442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001592 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinbit, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, WazirX, Binance, Hotbit, Gate.io, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

