Thrive Token Achieves Market Cap of $200,673.52 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $200,673.52 and $5,848.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.53 or 0.04848622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

