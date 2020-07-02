Tidex Token Reaches One Day Volume of $20,508.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $20,508.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

