Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading Up 0.2%

Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have commented on TMOAF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tomtom in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tomtom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

