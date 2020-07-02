Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, approximately 31,999 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Torstar from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

