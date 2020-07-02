TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 693,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,214. The company has a quick ratio of 225.54, a current ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $652.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

