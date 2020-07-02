Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00083146 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00334955 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011806 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000521 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016241 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012045 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.