Tripio (TRIO) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $4.36 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.04891780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

