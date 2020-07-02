TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $696.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01701319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Coinnest, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Kryptono, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Livecoin, Ovis, CoinEgg, Exmo, Exrates, Coindeal, DigiFinex, LBank, Tidex, YoBit, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Rfinex, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Zebpay, Coinrail, CoinTiger, Bitbns, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Allcoin, Hotbit, Liqui, WazirX, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OKEx, Indodax, Bittrex, BitForex, IDCM, OEX, LATOKEN, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, DDEX, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, IDAX, Koinex, Upbit, BitFlip, Liquid, Huobi, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Tokenomy, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Neraex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

