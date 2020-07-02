TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.33 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $144.31 million and $76.33 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.01699867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 144,318,531 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kuna, Upbit, CoinTiger, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kyber Network, Koinex, Zebpay, HBUS, Bitso and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

