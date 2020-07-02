Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf Sells 17,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $721,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,131.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tricia Plouf sold 956 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $31,576.68.

On Friday, May 22nd, Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $218,364.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 467,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

