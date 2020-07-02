TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.24), 374,954 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 668,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.24).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.21.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.