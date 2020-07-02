Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $31,688.32 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10.

Twitter stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,758,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,484,447. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 49.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

