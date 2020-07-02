Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.0961 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

