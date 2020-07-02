UGAS Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a market cap of $2.83 million and $308,723.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.04891780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

