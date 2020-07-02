Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Given Buy Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Uni Select (TSE:UNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.02% from the stock’s previous close.

UNS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Uni Select from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$12.00 price objective on Uni Select and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Uni Select alerts:

UNS stock traded up C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.57. 472,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.32. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$547.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$556.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.