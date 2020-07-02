Unibright (UBT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Unibright has a market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003132 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

