United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,203,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UTHR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 501,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,541. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

