Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $62.45

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $62.45 or 0.00676449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $818.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.02424307 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000468 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,362 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.