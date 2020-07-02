Uquid Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.23 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $5.23 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00017503 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.04912442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, IDAX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

