US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to report $43.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the highest is $44.80 million. US Well Services reported sales of $151.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year sales of $262.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $278.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $317.00 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $345.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 67.12% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. US Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

