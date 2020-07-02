USDJ Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $99,813.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01699191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 4,295,371 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.