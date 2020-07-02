USDx stablecoin (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $5,257.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,130.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.47 or 0.02436647 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00683394 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000475 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,501,642 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.