Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €0.26 ($0.29) and last traded at €0.27 ($0.30), 33,266 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.27 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.98.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

