Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 365,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $73,198.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,741. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

