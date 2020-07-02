Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.42. 734,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,221. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $173.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

