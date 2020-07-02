Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $4.49 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $664.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00049134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.01709728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

