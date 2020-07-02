VIBE Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $359,880.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.53 or 0.04848622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

