VideoCoin Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a market cap of $12.13 million and $384,358.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

