VIDY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.89 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, VIDY has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.71 or 0.04879897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.