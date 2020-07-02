Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th.

VSH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 831,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,214,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,366,000 after buying an additional 251,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,306,000 after purchasing an additional 619,262 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,239,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

