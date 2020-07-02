Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153 ($14.19).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.09) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.35) to GBX 694 ($8.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 715 ($8.80). The company had a trading volume of 523,429 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.36).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

