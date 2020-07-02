Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.02516113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00062649 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,652,267 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, Allbit, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

