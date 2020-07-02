Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Watford news, Director Maamoun Rajeh acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watford during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Watford by 601.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Watford by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watford by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,527. The firm has a market cap of $314.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watford will post -11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

