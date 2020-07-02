Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $58,093.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,247,175 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

